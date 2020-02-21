It’s Official: Dunkin’ is More Popular Than Tom Brady in Massachusetts

Nothing is more popular in Massachusetts than Tom Brady, right? Wrong.

According to a new poll, Dunkin' has a higher net positivity rating than the New England Patriots quarterback.

In hindsight, that probably shouldn't be too surprising, given that Dunkin' got its start right here in the Boston area and is a huge part of many Massachusetts residents' morning routines.

Dunkin' Donuts' menu has gone through many changes over the years with many additions, subtractions and failed experiments. Here are some things you can no longer find at your local Dunks.

The poll in question, done by the UMass Lowell Center for Public Opinion, found that Brady has a net positive favorability rating of +42 (61% favorable, 19% unfavorable). Dunkin', meanwhile, had a sky high net positive favorability rating of +52 (68% favorable, 17% unfavorable).

Of course, Brady is currently in the middle of a significant "will he, won't he" drama over whether he'll wind up leaving the Patriots in free agency. So we might need to check the numbers once he finally makes up his mind.

Even though he lost out to Dunkin', Brady's favorability rating is still higher than Attorney General Maura Healey (+37), U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley (+34), and Gov. Charlie Baker (+29).

It's also significantly higher than the favorability ratings of the MBTA (-18), Wynn Casinos (-26) and Columbia Gas (-40).

The survey of 450 likely Massachusetts Democratic primary voters was conducted between Feb. 12 and Feb. 19 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 6.1 percent.

The poll also asked people who they support in the 2020 presidential race, and found that Bernie Sanders leads at 21%, followed by Elizabeth Warren at 20% and Pete Buttigieg at 15%.