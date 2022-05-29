Jayson Tatum Honors Kobe With Purple Armband During Game 7 Vs. Heat

Tatum honors Kobe with purple armband during Game 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jayson Tatum paid tribute to his late idol Kobe Bryant during the Boston Celtics' Game 7 showdown with the Miami Heat.

The C's star wore a purple armband with Bryant's No. 24. It's a similar armband to the one he wore on the Los Angeles Lakers legend's birthday on Aug. 23, 2020, when the Celtics finished a sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers in the Orlando bubble.

Check it out below:

Jayson Tatum wearing #24 Kobe arm band in Game 7 @jaytatum0 pic.twitter.com/Dkuruxq3yv — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 30, 2022

It looked like Tatum brought the "Mamba Mentality" to Miami.

Tatum led the Celtics with 26 points as they finished off the Heat and advanced to their first NBA Finals since 2010, when Bryant's Lakers beat the C's in seven games. They'll take on the Golden State Warriors for a shot at Banner No. 18.