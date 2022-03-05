Jayson Tatum Pays Tribute to Coach K Before His Final Duke Home Game Vs. UNC

Tatum pays tribute to Coach K before his final Duke home game vs. UNC originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The atmosphere at Cameron Indoor Stadium for Saturday night's game between Duke and North Carolina will be very emotional.

The next chapter in the storied rivalry between the Blue Devils and Tar Heels will be written, but most importantly, it's the final home game for soon-to-be-retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, or Coach K.

Tickets for this matchup are selling for thousands of dollars, rivaling prices for many of the recent Super Bowl games.

Coach K is one of the most successful and legendary figures in the history of basketball. In addition to being a Basketball Hall of Famer (2001), he has won five national championships at Duke and three Olympic gold medals with USA Basketball, among many other honors.

One of Coach K's many former players currently playing in the NBA is Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. Like many former Duke players, Tatum paid tribute to his former coach on social media Saturday.

Tatum played at Duke during the 2016-17 season, helping the Blue Devils reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He was selected by the Celtics with the No. 3 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft as one of three Duke players taken in the first round.