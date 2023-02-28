JetBlue Plane, Private Jet Have ‘Close Call' at Boston's Logan Airport: FAA

Two planes had "a close call" at Boston Logan International Airport Monday night when one took off without clearance as another landed, federal aviation officials said Tuesday.

A JetBlue plane that was landing "took evasive action" to avoid a Learjet plane that was taking off, according to a Federal Aviation Administration statement obtained by NBC News.

The incident took place just before 7 p.m., according to the FAA's preliminary statement. Flight data shows JetBlue Flight 206 from Nashville landed about 14 minutes late Monday night.

While that plane, an Embraer 190, was preparing to land on one runway, the pilot of a Learjet 60, an executive-style private plane, confirmed instructions to wait on an intersecting runway "but began a takeoff roll instead," according to the FAA.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The JetBlue pilot took a sudden climb out of the landing as the smaller plane "crossed the intersection," the FAA said. They didn't share how close the two planes came, which is part of the investigation.