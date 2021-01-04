Julian Edelman Praises Patriots Teammates in Passionate Instagram Post

Edelman praises Patriots teammates in passionate Instagram post originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Julian Edelman is very proud of the way his New England Patriots teammates fought through what was a very difficult 2020 NFL season.

Success was hard to come by on the field as the team finished with a 7-9 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008. But many of the season's biggest challenges didn't come on Sundays.

The Patriots, like the other 31 teams, had to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and the issues it created during the offseason and in the regular season. The emotional and physical toll this particular season had on the players was immense.

It was tough for everyone involved with the organization, and Edelman praised his teammates' fight and determination as part of a passionate message posted to his Instagram page Monday morning.

"As we move past a year filled with challenges and adversity, it’s important to reflect and understand how we can use them to grow. From day one, our team showed fight, pushing through countless obstacles standing in the way of success. This team, this organization, this fan base, knows nothing but hard work. And this year, showed that in spades. I can’t express how proud I am of my brothers for digging in and fighting to the last whistle. And to Pats Nation, thank you for riding with us all year. In New England, we know how to keep our eyes downfield, focused on the next task. Control what you can control. Give everything you have to go out and conquer that next obstacle. #KeepGoing"

Check out the full post below:

Edelman missed the Patriots' last 10 games after undergoing a knee procedure in late October. The last game he played in was the team's Week 7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Patriots offense struggled without him.

The 34-year-old wideout has one more year left on his contract with the Patriots.