Kansas City radio DJ Lisa Lopez killed in shooting at Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration, station says

A DJ for Kansas City's KKFI was killed in Wednesday's shooting at the end of the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade, the radio station said.

The station said Lisa Lopez, host of “Taste of Tejano,” was killed in the shooting.

“This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community,” the station said in a statement.

Eight children were among 22 people hit by gunfire in a shooting at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, authorities said, as terrified fans ran for cover and yet another high-profile public event was marred by gun violence.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves detailed the shooting's toll at a news conference and said three people had been taken into custody. She said she has heard that fans may have been involved in apprehending a suspect but couldn’t immediately confirm that.

“I’m angry at what happened today. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment.” Graves said. Police did not immediately release any details about the people taken into custody or about a possible motive for the shootings. She said firearms had been recovered, but not what kind of weapons were used.

“There's a lot of work ahead. This is just the beginning stages,” she said. “All of that is being actively investigated.”