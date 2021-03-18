coronavirus in connecticut

Lamont to Provide Update on Connecticut's COVID-19 Response Thursday Afternoon

Gov. Ned Lamont will provide and update on the state's COVID-19 response efforts Thursday afternoon.

The briefing comes a day before Connecticut begins to ease some coronavirus restrictions. On Friday, capacity limits at restaurants, gyms, museums, houses of worship, retail stores and personal service businesses will be lifted. Social distancing and mask-wearing will still be required.

The state's travel restrictions will also no longer be a mandate, but rather recommendations.

Friday also marks the day that a new group of Connecticut residents will become eligible to register for COVID-19 vaccinations. Those age 45 and older will be eligible as of Friday.

