Family of Man Who Died After Being Tased by LAPD Files $50M Claim

Attorneys for the family of 31-year-old father and English teacher who died in Los Angeles Police Department custody after he was repeatedly shocked with a stun gun announced plans to file a $50 million claim in the case.

Members of Keenan Anderson's family joined attorneys Benjamin Crump and Carl Douglas at a Thursday news conference to announce the claim for damages. The wrongful death claim is a precursor to the filing of a lawsuit.

Anderson, the father of a 6-year-old child, was shocked repeatedly with a stun gun during a struggle with officers in Venice after a crash Jan. 3. The department later said he attempted to carjack somebody and then caused a crash.

Police said paramedics arrived about a minute later and rendered aid to Anderson. About five minutes later, the department said, paramedics took Anderson to a hospital, where he died from cardiac arrest some 4-and-a-half hours after being shocked by the Taser.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said that the investigation into Anderson's death was ongoing, but noted Anderson was shocked six times during the struggle with officers.

"In my preliminary review of this incident, it's unclear what the role of that Taser was," Moore said. "To be clear, it's dependent on the totality of our investigative resources, but also on medical records from the hospital as well as a coroner's report and their formal and forensic level examination. As this investigation continues, however, I will pay close attention to the use of the Taser."

Anderson, a cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, most recently taught at Digital Pioneers Academy, a charter school in Washington, D.C. He was in Los Angeles visiting relatives during the holidays.

“He also deserves to be hugging his son, but instead his son is left fatherless because of a chance encounter with LAPD taking Keenan's life,” said Dominique Anderson, his younger sister. "And our family is left to pick up those pieces. Keenan was not a threat to any of those officers on that day."

The series of events began when someone flagged down a motorcycle officer about the crash near Venice and Lincoln boulevards. The officer saw Anderson running in the street, and several witnesses indicated that he caused the crash, police said.

The officer spoke with Anderson for several minutes near the intersection, police said. Anderson attempted to leave the scene as more officers arrived, the LAPD said.

"As officers contacted Anderson, he began to resist, resulting in a use of force," the LAPD said in post that included video of the encounter. "Officers struggled with Anderson for several minutes, utilizing a TASER, bodyweight, firm grips, and joint locks to overcome his resistance.

"Anderson was subsequently handcuffed and hobbled at the ankles. Shortly after Anderson was taken into custody, Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) personnel responded to the scene and rendered medical aid for deployment of the TASER. Anderson was transported via a rescue ambulance (RA) to a local hospital in the City of Santa Monica. While at the hospital, Anderson went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced deceased."

One officer suffered minor injuries.

The death of Anderson is one of three during encounters with LAPD officers since the start of the new year. Los Angeles police fatally shot Takar Smith on Jan. 2 and Oscar Leon Sanchez on Jan. 3.