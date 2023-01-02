Large Barn Fire Overnight in Wilmington

Firefighters battled a large fire in a barn in Wilmington, Massachusetts, overnight.

The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in a barn on Lowell Street at Woodland Road, officials said.

Arriving crews began battling the flames inside the barn. No one was found inside and no injuries were reported. The resident who lives in the adjacent building was home at the time of the fire.

The fire was declared under control around midnight, officials said.

The barn had been converted into a residential structure, and the layout of the building made fighting the fire difficult, Fire Chief William Cavanaugh said.

"That was a hindrance to us," he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.