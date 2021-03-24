Patriots

Lawrence Guy to Re-Sign With Patriots on 4-Year Deal: Report

By Justin Leger

Report: Lawrence Guy finalizing deal to stay with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The New England Patriots reportedly are finalizing another deal with one of their key free agents.

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 6 hours ago

Amid Growing Challenges, Biden to Hold 1st News Conference

coronavirus 14 hours ago

AstraZeneca Revises Covid Vaccine Data With Lower Efficacy Rate After Accuracy Questions

Hours after re-signing running back James White, the Patriots worked out a four-year deal with veteran defensive tackle Lawrence Guy, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Guy had met with the Miami Dolphins earlier in the week, but it appears the Super Bowl LIII champion will remain in New England for the foreseeable future.

In 2020, Guy tallied 57 tackles to go with two sacks and a fumble recovery. The 31-year-old has been a key part of the Patriots defensive line for the last four seasons.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

PatriotsLawrence Guy
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us