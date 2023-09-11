Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi buys $10.75 million waterfront mansion in Florida

The two-story home is located in Bay Colony, a gated community

By NBC6 and AP

NBC Universal, Inc.

It looks like Lionel Messi might be done house hunting in South Florida.

The soccer superstar bought a waterfront estate in Fort Lauderdale with a reported price tag of nearly $11 million.

The estate is roughly five miles from DRV PNK Stadium, where Messi stars for Inter Miami until a new soccer stadium is built in Miami-Dade.

Miami is 11-0-1 in cup and MLS matches since Messi’s arrival with the club, and he already has 11 goals and eight assists with the team. Miami was winless in 11 straight before Messi’s debut on July 21.

