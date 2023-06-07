Living in sepia: Photos from NYC show thick wildfire smoke creating orange glow

No, these photos aren't from the 1970s — they're from Tuesday and Wednesday.

New York City has been covered in a thick, hazy cloud of smoke from Canadian wildfires the past two days. Air quality alerts have been issued for the city and surrounding areas, with officials advising residents not to spend time outside if they don't have to.

Many people have been seen wearing masks while walking around, as those with heart or lung problems were encouraged to take all proper precautions.

And while the smoky air creates a clear health problem, even for those without any sort of complications, it also has led to eerie images as a result of the orange glow from the sun and haze. Some of the pictures are reminiscent of New York City from decades ago, when the city dealt with smog problems on a regular basis.

Take a look at what the city has looked like the past two days, with a weird apocalyptic vibe to it as residents encounter a problem many have not dealt with in decades, if ever.