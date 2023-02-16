A dog in El Paso, Texas went missing from her new owner’s home last month and found her way back to the shelter she spent more than year at before being adopted.

The Animal Rescue League of El Paso shared the dog's story on Facebook in January, showing the clever canine ringing the doorbell at the shelter in the middle of the night.

The dog named Bailey escaped from her new home in El Paso near Mesa and Sunland Park. Her owner quickly reached out to the animal shelter and asked for help.

Loretta Hyde, the founder of the El Paso animal shelter, told TODAY that Bailey became “spooked” as her new owner tried to put on her harness.

That’s when the dog ran off.

Two days later, surveillance video showed Bailey outside the shelter, located 10 miles from her new home, ringing the doorbell.

“She lived at the shelter for soooo long [that] this was home to her. She felt safe here. When she got loose, she was on a mission to get home,” the Animal Rescue League of El Paso said in a social media post.

Photos from the doorbell footage show the savvy dog with her nose to the camera, waiting to be let in to her former home.

"So happy that she's home safe," the shelter said on social media..

Hyde told the TODAY show that Bailey is now back home with her new owner — and being fit with a GPS collar.

“[The owner has] learned his lesson as well as she learned hers,” she said.