Lowell School Board Member Who Used Anti-Semitic Slur on TV Resigns

City leaders condemned Robert Hoey's use of the slur and had planned to hold a special session to consider a resolution calling for him to resign

A school board member in a Massachusetts city has said he is resigning immediately after his use of an anti-Semitic slur on live cable television.

Robert Hoey Jr., 66, announced his resignation in a Facebook video on Friday. He made the anti-Semitic comment during a live episode of the show "City Life," and a video clip of it surfaced on Wednesday.

Hoey was a member of the Lowell School Committee. He said in his resignation video that people should "condemn what I said," the Boston Globe reported.

City leaders condemned Hoey's use of the slur and had planned to hold a special session to consider a resolution calling for him to resign. Robert Trestan, the director of the New England chapter of the Anti-Defamation League, told the Boston Globe that he welcomed Hoey's resignation.

