MA Cannabis Control Commission Chair Resigns

The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission chairman has resigned from his position, a commission spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Chairman Steven Hoffman resigned effective Monday, April 25. A reason was not given for his stepping down.

"Chairman Hoffman’s contributions over the past four and a half years were integral to the growth and maturation of the Commission and the legal cannabis industry in Massachusetts," the commission said in a statement. "The agency thanks the Chair for his commitment to ensuring a safe, effective, and accessible marketplace in our state."

In 2016, Massachusetts voters decided to legalize marijuana for recreational purposes for people 21+. The Cannabis Control Commission was created to help regulate the new recreational market as well as the medical market.

The Commonwealth will post the position and begin a search process. The Office of the Treasurer and Receiver General will appoint a new chairperson.