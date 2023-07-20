New Hampshire

‘Major update' expected Thursday in unsolved New Hampshire case

The attorney general and the Portsmouth police chief will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m.

By Marc Fortier

Portsmouth Police cruiser
File

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office and Portsmouth police said Thursday morning that they will announce a "major update" later in the day regarding their investigation into an unsolved case in the city.

No details were released on what case the announcement is regarding.

Attorney General John Formella and Portsmouth Police Chief Mark Newport will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. inside Portsmouth City Council chambers.

