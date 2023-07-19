Pelham

One killed in early-morning crash in Pelham, NH

Pelham police say they responded to the area of Bridge Street around 5:49 a.m. Wednesday

By Irvin Rodriguez

Generic Pelham Police
Pelham Police

One person is dead after a head-on collision between two cars in Pelham, New Hampshire, early Wednesday morning.

Pelham police said they responded to the area of Bridge Street just south of Hobbs Road around 5:49 a.m. after reports of a car crash.

According to authorities, both cars had significant damage one the front-end and one of them was on fire. Both drivers were unconscious and still inside their vehicles.

Police said Good Samaritans stopped at the scene with fire extinguishers and assisted police until the fire department arrived.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals but one of them died, according to authorities. The second driver suffered life-threatening injuries.

The drivers have not been identified.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Pelham
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us