Malcolm X Birthday Could Become Municipal Holiday in Boston

A proposal is pending the approval of Mayor Michelle Wu that will turn Malcolm X's birthday into a municipal holiday in Boston.

The City Council approved the proposal on Wednesday unanimously, according to the Boston Herald.

The resolution would make Malcolm X's birthday, on May 19th, a holiday for residents to commemorate his legacy in the city.

Malcolm X, born Malcolm Little, and his sister Ella Collins moved to Roxbury in the 40s, where they lived for years across from what is now recognized as Malcolm X Park.

The resolution also aims to renovate what is known as the Malcolm X – Ella Little Collins House and add it to the city's Black Heritage Trail.

“Recognizing Malcolm X’s birthday as a municipal holiday would not only honor his presence in Boston but pay tribute to his enduring legacy of civil rights and social justice,” Councilor Brian Worrell, according to the Herald.