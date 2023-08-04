Mall on South Shore sells for $9M, a tiny fraction of its former value

Florida-based investment firm Second Horizon Capital has purchased the Kingston Collection mall from an affiliate of The Pyramid Cos. for $9 million, with plans to revitalize the South Shore retail center.
The 473,000-square-foot property, once known as Independence Mall, is anchored by Macy’s and Target stores and a Regal cinema. A one-time Sears on the site has been replaced by an apartment complex, owned by the Dallas-based real estate firm Crow Holdings.
