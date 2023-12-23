Taunton

Man arrested after armed home invasion in Taunton; one resident injured

Taunton Police say they responded to a home on Newcomb Place after 911 received a call around the location with a person screaming on the line.

Police
SHUTTERSTOCK

A man has been arrested after a resident was shot during an armed home invasion on Friday night in Taunton, Massachusetts.

Taunton Police say they responded to a home on Newcomb Place after 911 received a call around the location with a person screaming on the line.

As police arrived, they found two men struggling on the ground. The officers ordered them to stop and they complied, according to authorities.

According to police, one of the men was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Joshua Manuel De Leon, of New Bedford, had also suffered injuries doing the altercation and was transported to a Boston hospital, authorities say.

Police say the two men know each other and the incident isn't a random acto of violence.

De Leon was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon
  • Assault and Battery
  • Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
  • Armed Assault with Intent to Murder
  • Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony
  • Home Invasion
  • Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card
  • Use of Body Armor in the Commission of a Felony
  • Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number
  • Discharge of a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Dwelling

This article tagged under:

Taunton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us