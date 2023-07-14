Man arrested in connection with multiple shootings in Seekonk

Authorities in Seekonk, Massachusetts arrested a man in connection to three different shootings in the area.

Police responded to 3 calls reporting shootings at 10:45 p.m., 11:13 p.m. and 11:32pm on Thursday.

After the second 911 call, police say they found the vehicle driving to Border Avenue.

After a traffic stop, the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Joshua Furtado of Seekonk, was arrested without incident, according to police.

Authorities say they found a handgun and spent shell casings inside Furtado's vehicle.

Furtado is now accused of the following charges:

Armed Assault to Murder

Assault with Dangerous Weapon

Unlawful Possession of Firearm

Discharge Firearm within 500’ of a Dwelling

Vandalize Property

The incidents are under investigation.