Man charged with injuring child after smashing car windshield in Malden

A man from Malden is scheduled to appear in court after injuring a one-year-old when he smashed the front and rear windshield of a car with a baseball bat and fleeing the scene, according to District Attorney Kevin Hayden

66-year-old Clifford Jones of Malden is facing charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14, malicious destruction of property, possession of a class D substance, selling unstamped cigarettes, and selling cigarettes without a license.

Authorities say they responded to a possible hit and run around the area of 150 Camden Street in the South End.

The victim said Jones backed into his car, and after an argument got a baseball bat and began smashing the front and back windshields of the victim’s vehicle, which caused glass to rain on her, causing lacerations, authorities say.

“This was a terrifying sequence of events for the victim and for the victim’s child. It’s tragic that such a young child witnessed this and sustained injuries severe enough to be hospitalized. Minor motor vehicle accidents happen all the time. But to react with such violence, and with no hesitation in placing a child in danger, is intolerable,” Hayden said.

Jones was held on $7,500 bail and is due back on court on August 2nd.