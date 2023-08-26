Massachusetts

Man charged with possession of child sex images in Groveland

Authorities say MSP received information about Gallagher downloading known child sex image files.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Gavel
Getty

A Groveland, Massachusetts man has been charged with three counts of possession of child sex images on July 31.

36-year-old James M. Gallagher of Groveland was arrested after an investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crimes Unit.

They acquired a warrant and searched Gallagher's home where they proceeded to impound evidence, according to Groveland Police.

He has pleaded not guilty and is being held on $5,000 cash bail.

He is due in court on September 21.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
