Man dead after crash in Littleton, MA

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Littleton, MA on Sunday morning.

Littleton Police say they responded to a report of a car off the road on Route 119 westbound in the area of Gilson Road at around 8 a.m.

When they arrived, officers discovered a 2019 Hyundai Kona off the road onto a private property, according to authorities.

Police say the driver, identified as a 39-year-old man from Wilton, N.H., was the only occupant and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Littleton Police at 978-540-2300.