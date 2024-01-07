Littleton

Man dead after crash in Littleton, MA

When they arrived, officers discovered a 2019 Hyundai Kona off the road onto a private property, according to authorities.

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Littleton, MA on Sunday morning.

Littleton Police say they responded to a report of a car off the road on Route 119 westbound in the area of Gilson Road at around 8 a.m.

Police say the driver, identified as a 39-year-old man from Wilton, N.H., was the only occupant and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Littleton Police at 978-540-2300.

