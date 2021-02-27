Man Held Gun to Philly Postal Worker, Made Her Drive, Stole Packages, Police Say

A Philadelphia man has been charged with robbery and kidnapping after police say he forced a postal worker into a mail truck and made her drive him around at gunpoint before he fled with several packages.

James Chandler, 54, was ordered to be detained until trial during a federal court appearance on Friday. A phone message left with attorneys at the Defender Association of Philadelphia was not returned.

The indictment alleges that Chandler robbed two uniformed postal workers in separate incidents in West Philadelphia on Jan. 11 and Feb. 4. During both incidents, he used a replica handgun to force the employees into their postal trucks and stole packages.

The kidnapping charge stems from the February incident, when authorities allege Chandler forced the postal worker at gunpoint to drive him for several blocks in her mail truck before stealing packages.

“While the carriers went about their job, delivering the many items that residents of the city depend upon, including medications, bills, benefits, and all the other items that help folks manage through this cold snowy winter and the pandemic a little easier, Mr. Chandler kidnaped them with what looked like a gun, and ransacked their postal trucks, looking for items he thought he could sell for a few dollars," said Damon Wood, Postal Inspector in Charge of the Philadelphia Division.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.