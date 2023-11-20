Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Connecticut

A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in New Haven on Sunday night.

Police received a ShotSpotter activation and a report of a gunshot victim on Downes Street around 8:20 p.m.

Once in the area, officers said they found a 19-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

According to police, a vehicle reportedly fled from the scene after the gunshots were heard.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (203) 946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.