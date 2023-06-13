Body found on I-93 in Medford, troopers say, warning drivers of ‘significant' delays

A body was found on Interstate 93 early Tuesday morning in Medford, Massachusetts, and the person's death is now under investigation, according to state troopers.

Mass. State Police said that troopers found the body at around 4:30 a.m. on I-93 south, south of Exit 21. The death is under investigation, including the cause and identity, authorities added.

Transportation officials had said shortly after 6 a.m. that a crash investigation involving a fatality was ongoing.

Drivers were told to expect delays, with the two right lanes closed amid the crash investigation.

"Drivers traveling southbound into Boston should anticipate major impacts and delays during the morning commute, consider traveling at another time or on another route, or consider using public transportation options, including the MBTA Orange Line or MBTA Commuter Rail for trips into Boston," a news release from MassDOT said.

Transportation officials said they've put out message boards warning drivers of the delays, including near the New Hampshire border.

Additional details about the fatal crash were not immediately available.