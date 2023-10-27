Hartford

Man in critical condition after shooting in Hartford, Conn.

A man in his 30s was shot in Hartford early Friday morning and police said he is in critical condition.

Officers responded to the area of 640 Garden St. just after 2 a.m. when ShotSpotter, a gunshot notification system, went off, and they found the man.

He was brought to an area hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and the Crime Scene divisions are investigating.

