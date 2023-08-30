Man who fatally shot South Carolina college student entering wrong home was justified, police say

The person accused of shooting and killing a college student from Madison, Connecticut, who tried to enter the wrong home in South Carolina was justified, according to police.

A college student, identified as 20-year-old Nicholas Anthony Donofrio, was shot and killed after "repeatedly knocking, banging and kicking at the front door while manipulating the door handle" of a home in Columbia, South Carolina, police said.

Officers from Columbia were called to the 500 block of South Holly Street around 2 a.m. Saturday after getting a report of a home burglary. Authorities said while the officers were heading to the area, the emergency call was upgraded to shots fired.

At the scene, police said they found Donofrio on the front porch of the home with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe that Donofrio, who lived on South Holly Street, mistakenly tried to enter the wrong home when he was fatally shot.

A woman inside the home called 911 to report the incident and during that time, a man that also lived in the home went to retrieve a gun, police said.

The police department later said Donofrio broke the front door glass window and reached inside to access the doorknob. That's when a man living in the home fired a single shot through the broken door window, hitting and eventually killing Donofrio, according to police.

The police investigation determined that "the homeowner was not prohibited from possessing a firearm and he legally owned the firearm for the purpose of personal and home protection."

Donofrio was a student at the University of South Carolina. He was also a 2021 graduate of Daniel Hand High School.

“This is a heartbreaking case for all involved. Our lead investigator has diligently worked to gather all the facts surrounding this incident. He has also maintained contact with the Donofrio family throughout the investigation. We at the Columbia Police Department extend our deepest condolences for their immeasurable loss," Chief W.H. "Skip" Holbrook said.