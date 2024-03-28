Man killed in hit-and-run on Route 80 in North Branford

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in North Branford.

Officers responded to the area of 97 Foxon Road (Route 80) around 7:10 a.m. after getting a 911 call about an injured person.

Arriving officers found a man who was dead and appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. The vehicle left the scene, according to police.

It was not clear when the man was struck.

Police have shut down Route 80 between Totoket Road and the East Haven line as they investigate the incident. The road is expected to be shut down for an extended period of time, police said.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that might help their investigation to call them at (203) 484-2703.