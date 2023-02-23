stoneham

Man Rescued From Burning Building in Stoneham

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

By Marc Fortier

Firefighters rescued a man from a burning home in Stoneham, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

Stoneham fire officials said they responded to a report of a fire with a person trapped in a home on Main Street around 10:30 a.m.

Firefighters were able to rescue a man from a first floor window in the rear of the building. He was taken to an area hospital but his condition was not immediately known.

No one else was in the building at the time.

Officials said firefighters had a difficult time finding the man at first because the yard and the inside of the house were cluttered.

The fire appears to have started in the basement. The cause remains under investigation.

Medford, Reading and several other nearby fire departments sent mutual aid to the scene.

