Roof Partially Collapses in Unoccupied North End Building, 2 Nearby Evacuated

The Boston Fire Department shared images of the building on Fleet Street that appeared to show light visible from the roof in a third-floor window

Photos from the street (left) and above (right, via the Boston Fire Department's drone) of a partial roof collapse in the North End that prompted two neighboring buildings to be evacuated on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
The roof of a building in Boston's North End partially collapsed on Thursday, prompting the evacuation of two neighboring buildings, firefighters said.

More than one floor was compromised in the collapse of the unoccupied five-story building, which is under construction, on Fleet Street, according to the Boston Fire Department.

They shared images of the building that appeared to show light visible from the roof in a third-floor window.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

