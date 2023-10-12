hopkinton

Man seeking new trial after being convicted for the murder of his wife and child

Entwistle was convicted in 2008 and sentenced to life without parole.

A British man convicted of murdering his wife and child in their Hopkinton home is pushing for a new trial.

Neil Entwistle claims that a juror the same height as his slain wife tainted the verdict, according to the Boston Herald.

According to a MetroWest Daily News report, he claims a 5-foot, 2-inch juror the same height as his wife, reenacting the slaying in the jury room was a violation of his rights.

The 44 year old is locked up in the Old Colony Correctional Center in Bridgewater for more than a decade.

He was found guilty of murdering his wife, Rachel and 9-month-old baby, Lillian Rose, with a gun he stole from his father-in-law in January of 2006.

“As long as he’s alive, he’ll look for appeals,” a friend of Entwistle told the Herald.

