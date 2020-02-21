canton

Man Seriously Injured After Being Trapped in Conveyor Belt

Crews found a male employee with his lower extremities and torso trapped in the equipment. 

By Young-Jin Kim

A man was seriously in Canton, Massachusetts in an incident involving an industrial conveyor belt Friday morning.

Fire officials responded to 555 Turnpike Street after receiving a call about an employee trapped in a conveyor belt system.

Upon arrival, crews found a male employee with his lower extremities and torso trapped in the equipment. 

Police said the building was occupied by the company Destination XL.

The man was airlifted to a Boston hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

