Man Threw Hot Coffee at Clerk Before Robbing Convenience Store: Police

A New Hampshire man is facing a robbery charge after he allegedly threw hot coffee at a convenience store clerk in Manchester and then proceeded to rob the establishment.

Manchester police said they responded to Bunny's Convenience on Elm Street shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday for a holdup alarm.

Upon arrival, they spoke with the clerk, who said she had just been robbed. The clerk told police that a male customer became upset when she asked him for identification in order to purchase cigarettes.

The man briefly stepped away from the counter but returned a short time later and was again asked for identification, at which time he threw hot coffee at the clerk.

The clerk said the man then went behind the counter area and demanded that she empty the cash register. The man emptied the register and fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

By reviewing video surveillance from the store and other locations in the area, police said they were able to track the man back to an address on Market Street. He was arrested when he exited the building and identified as 32-year-old Brandon Ross of Manchester.

He was taken to the Manchester Police Department and charged with robbery. No bail or arraignment details were released by police.

Manchester police said their investigation into the robbery is ongoing, and asked anyone with information to call 603-668-8711 or 603-624-4040.