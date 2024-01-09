Man who leaped at judge charged with attempted murder in Nevada courtroom attack

The man who leaped at a judge over the bench as he waited to be sentenced has been charged with attempted murder in the Nevada courtroom attack.

It was one of multiple allegations filed against Deobra Delone Redden, 30, who has also been accused of battery on a protected person, extortion by threat and intimidating a public officer. He was charged Monday in Clark County, Nevada District Court in connection with the Jan. 3 attack, widely seen via courtroom security video.

Before the attack last week, Judge Mary Kay Holthus had said that Redden's prior record necessitated "a taste of something else" besides the virtual freedom he sought in an unrelated case of attempted battery with substantial harm.

He vaulted over a defense table, dove across the judge’s bench, and landed atop Holthus, slamming her head against a wall, striking her on the head and pulling out hair, according to an arrest report.

The judge was treated for injuries on site after hiding under a desk as court officials brawled with Redden, according to the defendant’s arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A relative later took Holthus to a hospital for pain, the police report said.

