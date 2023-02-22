Brad Marchand Has Candid Response to Report on Potential All-Star Game Host Cities

Marchand has candid response to report on potential All-Star host cities originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NHL hasn't officially announced which city and team will host the 2025 All-Star Game, but according to Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the front-runners might be Edmonton, Detroit and Seattle.

One prominent player isn't too excited about those choices, and that would be Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand.

Marchand took to Instagram and Twitter to voice his opinion on those three potential All-Star hosts.

First he responded to an Instagram post aggregating Pagnotta's report, replying "Lol can't wait to see how many guys boycott that game."

Marchand didn't back off his comments on Twitter:

I mean it’s true https://t.co/G2HzORnv4r — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) February 21, 2023

Some fans responded to Marchand's tweet, and he replied to a few of them, including this exchange:

I hope not if it’s in one of those places lol — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) February 21, 2023

Another fan responded to Marchand, saying, in part, "Alberta is too tough for little Brad." Marchand replied, "Let’s put it this way.. no ones taking less to stay there."

In Marchand's defense, those three cities aren't the most ideal locations in the middle of February. All three are pretty cold in the winter, especially Edmonton. Seattle could be fun, though, because the Kraken are in just their second season as an NHL franchise. Even though it's an honor to be selected to the All-Star Game, a short break in a much warmer climate might be more enticing for some players than going to a frigid Edmonton for All-Star weekend.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game will be in Toronto, which is another cold place in February, but it's also home to a lot of players.

Marchand isn't too active on social media, but when he gets going, it can be pretty entertaining to watch. He's always been a candid, honest person in interviews, and he's certainly that way on social media as well.

The Bruins begin a four-game road trip Thursday night, and two of those matchups are in Seattle and Edmonton. Fans in those cities might have a few boos waiting for Marchand when he steps on the ice.