Marcus Smart Shares Touching Reason Behind Dyeing Hair Green for NBA Playoffs

Smart shares touching reason why he dyed hair green for playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's been hard to miss Marcus Smart on the court during during the 2022 NBA playoffs.

That's in part because the Boston Celtics point guard plays with incredible energy on both ends of the floor. But Smart also stands out because of his hair, which has been dyed a bold green throughout the Celtics' playoff run.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Prior to Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Smart revealed that his late mother, Camellia, was the inspiration for his new postseason look.

“My mom, before she passed away, always loved my hair, the things I was doing with it, from the braids to letting it grow out," Smart said in a video the NBA shared Tuesday on social media. "Then I started to dye it, and she really liked that. She always said she wanted to see me in green, but obviously, she passed away, so she never got to see me.

"So when we started this playoff run, I was like, ‘For her, I'm gonna go have it dyed and see what it looks like. Everybody loved it and so now it’s kinda here."

For mom ❤️



Marcus Smart tells us why he’s been dying his hair green during the @celtics postseason run. pic.twitter.com/gjO1ycJovy — NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2022

Camellia Smart passed away in September 2018 after a battle with bone marrow cancer. Smart's mother is always with him on the court, however: The 28-year-old has a tattoo to remember his mom and wrote messages such as "Mama's Boy" and "F Cancer" on his shoes during Boston's 2018 playoff run.

Now, Smart has found a new way to honor his mother through his latest hair style, which he got with an assist from local barber Coco Hernandez.

Marcus Smart, Al Horford and other members of the Boston Celtics head to Mobar Cuts in Waltham to get their hair ready for tip-off. We stopped in to meet owner Coco Fernandez.

Smart's mother surely would be proud watching her son compete in his first-ever NBA Finals. Smart and the C's need a victory in Game 6 on Thursday night at TD Garden if they want to force a decisive Game 7 on Sunday.