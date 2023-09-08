LA Councilwoman seeks to block demolition of Marilyn Monroe's home

A member of the Los Angeles City Council introduced a motion Friday to save a piece of Hollywood history.

The proposal from Councilwoman Traci Park was introduced Friday to spare Marilyn Monroe's Brentwood home from demolition by having it declared a historic-cultural monument. The motion starts the process of declaring the property a historic-cultural monument, ultimately preserving the property.

It passed unanimously.

"We at least have been able to, at this point, prevent the demolition," Park said after the meeting.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Monroe bought the 1920s-era home in the early 1960s. The actress died at the residence of an overdose in 1962 at age 36.

A real estate listing indicates the house was purchased in May 2017 for $7.25 million, but Park said her office learned Wednesday that the home was acquired by a new owner and an application for a demolition permit had been submitted and for review with the city. No plans had been submitted by the owner indicating what they planned to do with with property, Park said.

Park said the demolition permit was approved before her team could address the plans. City records indicated the permit for demolition of single family dwelling with attached garage, pool house and storage was issued Thursday. The records did not indicated when the property might be demolished.

The current owners of the house – whom NBC Los Angeles has attempted to reach for comment – may still decide to continue with their plans. But once designated a "monument," the home cannot be touched until the city's historic commission studies those plans and gives them the green light.

Park said her office took hundreds of calls from people this week about the planned demolition.

"For people all over the world, Marilyn Monroe was more than just a movie icon," Park said. "Her story, from the challenging childhood growing up in orphanages and foster homes to become a global sensation, is a shining example of what it means to overcome adversity."

LA has more than 1,200 locations designated as Historic-Cultural Monuments.