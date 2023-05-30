California

Marines and Group of Teens Brawl on California Pier Over Memorial Day Weekend, Officials Say

The altercation was partly captured on cell phone video and shared on social media

Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Deputies in Southern California said they are investigating a fight over Memorial Day weekend that involved several Marines and numerous juveniles and young adults.

The altercation, partly captured on cell phone video and shared on social media, happened Friday at the San Clemente Pier, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in an Instagram statement. The department did not immediately provide details on what happened.

In the video, a male who appears to be a teenager punches a man in the back of the head. The man turns around and charges at the teen. During the scuffle, several other people surround and hit the man. People can be heard shouting "get his a--" and "get that f-----."

The fight is eventually broken up after a man and woman intervene.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

California
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us