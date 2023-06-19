Marking Juneteenth in Boston and beyond

Juneteenth celebrations in Boston kick off Monday morning.

It all starts with an event at the JFK Library in Dorchester at 10:30 a.m., followed by a flag-raising ceremony at the historic Dillaway-Thomas House at noon, and then after that, the main event -- the second annual Juneteenth Parade.

The mile-and-a-half route begins at Roxbury Heritage Park. It continues past the Roxbury Library at Nubian, down to Nubian Square, then continues on Walnut Avenue before ending at the National Center for Afro-American Artists.

Event organizers are inviting everyone to show up to the parade to honor the legacies of martyrs, heroes and ancestors by lifting up photos and names along the parade route.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey will also lead a separate flag-raising ceremony at the State House at 10:45 a.m.

Two years ago, the federal government officially recognized Juneteenth as a holiday, but the historic date has been celebrated ever since enslaved people were informed of their freedom when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, on this day in 1865.

If you can't make it to Boston, check with your local town or city for Juneteenth events near you.