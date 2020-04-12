Mass. First Lady Lauren Baker to Discuss COVID-19 Relief Fund on NBC10 Boston

Massachusetts first lady Lauren Baker was scheduled to discuss efforts to assist those hit hardest in the state by the coronavirus in an appearance on NBC10 Boston Sunday morning.

The first lady was expected to discuss the progress of the COVID-19 Relief Fund she launched last week with her husband, Gov. Charlie Baker.

The fund aims to help support essential front-line workers and other vulnerable communities, partnering with a network of community foundations and nonprofits with deep roots in their communities and boots on the ground to deploy the funds quickly.

The fund, launched with $1.8 million from the Massachusetts One8 Foundation, is being administered, free of charge, by Eastern Bank.

As of Sunday, the state had reported 686 deaths and 22,860 overall cases from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.