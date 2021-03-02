Massachusetts

Mass. Man ID'd as Victim in One-Punch Vegas Slaying

Thomas W. Driscoll of Chicopee was pronounced dead early Sunday at a Las Vegas hospital of head and neck injuries

Authorities have identified a 57-year-old Massachusetts man killed during the weekend in what police said was a single punch pre-dawn confrontation with another man on a Las Vegas Strip pedestrian walkway.

Thomas W. Driscoll of Chicopee, Massachusetts, was pronounced dead early Sunday at a Las Vegas hospital of head and neck injuries, the Clark County coroner said Monday. His death was ruled a homicide.

Brandon Marcus Leath, 33, was arrested a short time later and held on suspicion of murder, Las Vegas police said.

The fatal confrontation was displayed on real-time surveillance cameras, police said.

Leath remained jailed Monday without bail pending a Wednesday court appearance on a murder charge. Court and jail records did not immediately reflect the name of his defense attorney.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said Leath yelled at Driscoll and a woman on a pedestrian bridge, followed them, met them at the bottom of an escalator and attacked Driscoll, who collapsed to the ground after being punched.

The site was near Caesars Palace, the Bellagio, Bally's and the Flamingo resorts.

Local news

coronavirus 1 hour ago

State to Host Mass Vaccination Event at NH Motor Speedway This Weekend

New England Patriots 3 hours ago

Here's Why the Patriots Planes Are Flying Commercial

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsLas VegasChicopee
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us