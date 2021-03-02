State to Host Mass Vaccination Event at NH Motor Speedway This Weekend

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced Tuesday that the state will host a by-appointment-only mass vaccination site at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on March 6, 7 and 8.

The mass vaccination site is not open to walk-in appointments. The state will reach out to individuals with later first dose appointments in April and offer them the opportunity to move up their appointment to this weekend.

“As we’ve repeatedly said, as more doses come in we will work hard to get them into the arms of Granite Staters as fast as possible,” Sununu said. “This weekend we are looking to set records and I would like to thank our team of state and local officials dedicating the time and effort to ensure this operation is successful.”

The state said it hopes to vaccinate over 10,000 people at the mass vaccination site.

The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Only those who have confirmed an appointment change with the state will be able to receive the vaccine. Anyone who has not heard from the state about moving up their appointment is asked not to show up to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Several hospitals in New Hampshire have come up with a daily strategy to avoid chaos when people try to get leftover vaccination doses at the end of the day.

The state is now making preparations for Phase 2A of its vaccine plan; it is currently vaccinating people in Phase 1B, which includes people with disabilities and medical vulnerabilities and their caregivers.

As of last week, New Hampshire had administered 197,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 91,000 second doses — amounting to 7% of the state’s population that’s fully vaccinated.

State officials said they were hopeful that the promise of a third vaccine, the single-dose one from Johnson & Johnson undergoing federal review, would be available as soon as this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.