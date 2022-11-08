Mass. Midterm Election Results: See Who Won Each Race, Ballot Questions Passed

Election Day is here and voters across Massachusetts will cast their votes for the candidates of their choice in several key races, including for the state’s next governor.

Polls were set to close at 8 p.m. across the Commonwealth. If voters are in line by then, they will still be able to cast their vote.

Residents will also vote on four ballot questions that could each have significant impacts on the state.

Massachusetts election officials said that they did not anticipate “tremendous enthusiasm” from voters in this year’s midterm election.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said that around 187,000 people chose to vote early and that he expects voter turnout to reach 2.2 million, falling short of the 2.7 million votes cast in 2018.

From the state’s next governor to attorney general, here’s a look at some of the presumptive winners in the Massachusetts midterm election.

Click here for a complete list of results and live coverage of Massachusetts midterm elections.

Governor

Attorney General

Question 1: Fair Share Amendment or Millionaire's Tax

Question 2: Regulation of Dental Insurance

Question 3: Expanding Alcohol License Availability

Question 4: Driver's Licenses for Undocumented Immigrants

