Mass. Schools Report Record Number of COVID-19 Cases Among Students, Staff

Massachusetts schools this week reported 1,045 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff, marking the highest ever weekly tally of cases.

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the numbers Thursday in its weekly COVID-19 report. A total of 801 students and 244 employees with district building access within seven days of the report tested positive between March 25 and March 31.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The case report marks an increase of 135 total cases from the previous week. The last report said 682 students and 228 district staff tested positive, for a total of 910 cases.

This week's numbers mark a record high number of weekly COVID-19 cases in schools, with the previous record set on Dec. 17.

The increase in cases comes as thousands of students return to the classroom as school districts make the transition to full-time in-person learning.

The jump mirrors an uptick in cases in the general population, as well as increased testing capacity among school districts, experts say.