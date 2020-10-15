Massachusetts Early Voting: Where to Cast a Ballot in Your Town

Early voting starts on Saturday in Massachusetts. Here's a list of early voting locations and times in some area cities and towns. Click on the links below for details. You can also check the Secretary of State's town-by-town database if your community isn't listed here:
U.S. & World
Newton: Early in-person voting begins at the Newton Free Library, 330 Homer St. on Oct. 17 and runs through Friday, Oct. 30. Voting at the Library will be open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Want your city or town added to our list? Email your early voting details to web@necn.com with the subject line "Early voting."