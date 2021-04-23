Massachusetts General Hospital

Massachusetts General Hospital Planning $1.9B Expansion

The project is set to begin next year

By Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Massachusetts General Hospital is moving ahead with a $1.9 billion project consisting of two new towers to help care for its sickest patients.

The two connected midrise towers along Cambridge Street in Boston would house 482 beds and new facilities to treat cardiac and cancer patients, The Boston Globe reported.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

After closing and renovating the hospital’s old clinical areas, MGH would net an additional 94 beds, on top of the 1,043 it’s now licensed to operate.

Hospital officials first unveiled the plan in 2019.

Local

Coast Guard 2 hours ago

Coast Guard Searching for Missing Swimmer Off Crane Beach in Ipswich

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Are Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines Safe During Pregnancy? Boston Doctors Respond to Study

coronavirus 2 hours ago

MIT Researchers Say You're No Safer From Covid Indoors at 6 Feet Or 60 Feet in New Study Challenging Social Distancing Policies

They said the hospital needed more space to meet the demand from patients, including those who show up at the emergency room and had to wait for beds.

The project is part of a broader strategy to move more routine care to community hospitals and outpatient settings.

Officials hope to break ground on the project next year.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts General HospitalMassachusettsconstructionmgh
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us