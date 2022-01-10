Massachusetts Man Killed in Crash in Atkinson, NH

A Massachusetts man has died following a multiple-vehicle crash in Atkinson, New Hampshire, on Monday.

The head-on crash occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Route 111 between Island Pond Road and Main Street.

Initial investigation showed that a Toyota sedan was headed east on Route 111 when it crossed over into the westbound lane, sideswiping a minivan before striking a Ford F250 pickup truck head on.

The driver of the Toyota, a 75-year-old Massachusetts man, was unresponsive and had to be removed from the car by fire personnel. He was taken to an area hospital and later died. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified.

The driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Police said they are looking to locate a female German Shepherd who fled one of the vehicles involved in the crash into the wooded area along Route 111 in the direction of Hampstead. The dog's name is Lacey, and anyone who sees her is asked to contact Atkinson police at (603) 362-4001.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police said it is possible that the driver of the Toyota had a medical issue prior to the collision.

Route 111 remains closed in the area of the crash as a result of the investigation, with detours in place.