Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?

Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England.

Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.

Though Rhode Island saw the worst of the flooding, other areas experienced heavy rainfall on Monday as well. And that rain is expected to continue falling on Tuesday.

Some areas have already seen over 10 inches of rain.

Here's a look at Monday's rainfall totals from cities and towns across southern New England, according to the National Weather Service:

Rhode Island

Cranston: 10.8"

Greenville: 9"

Providence: 8.3"

Smithfield: 8"

Scituate: 7.4"

North Providence: 7.3"

Johnston: 7"

Cumberland: 4.7"

Harrisville: 3.9"

Pascoag: 3.7"

Bristol: 3.3"

Coventry: 3.1"

Warren: 3"

East Greenwich: 2.7"

Exeter: 2.2"

Westerly: 1.8"

Burrillville: 1.7"

Significant flash flooding is ongoing in Cranston and Providence Monday evening.

Massachusetts

North Billerica: 4.4"

Newburyport: 4"

Rehoboth: 4"

Chelmsford: 3.8"

Dudley: 3.5"

Lowell: 3.5"

Webster: 3.5"

Swansea: 3.4"

Tewksbury: 3.2"

Wayland: 2.8"

Billerica: 2.7"

Taunton: 2.7"

Westford: 2.5"

Gardner: 2.4"

Woburn: 2.3"

Amesbury: 2"

Reading: 1.9"

Douglas: 1.8"

New Bedford: 1.8"

Southbridge: 1.7"

Sturbridge: 1.7"

Fall River: 1.6"

Easthampton: 1.5"

Salisbury: 1.4"

Stow: 1.4"

Sutton: 1.4"

Auburn: 1.3"

Fitchburg: 1.3"

Groveland: 1.3"

Norfolk: 1.3"

Belchertown: 1.2"

Carlisle: 1.2"

Princeton: 1.2"

Westminster: 1.2"

Weymouth: 1.2"

Bolton: 1.1"

Franklin: 1.1"

Connecticut

Sterling: 5.6"

Moosup: 5.4"

North Grosvenor Dale: 2.4"

South Killingly: 2.3"

Thompson: 2.1"

Woodstock: 2"

Scotland: 1.3"